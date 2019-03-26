Channel 4 seeks people wanting a rescue dog ahead of filming at Cambridgeshire animal charity

Are you searching for a rescue dog? A new Channel 4 series wants to hear from you.

Channel 4 has teamed up with animal charity Wood Green, based in Godmanchester, for a new documentary series, and the broadcaster is looking for people who would like to offer a rescue dog a lifelong home.

You might be looking for your very first dog, a canine companion to complete your family or to help you through a challenging time.

Anna Llewellyn, series director, said: “We’re thrilled to be filming at Wood Green, the animals charity near Huntingdon. It’s a special place where disowned dogs receive the care they deserve, and where humans come to find a pet to make their lives happier.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who has a story to share about their search for a rescue dog.”

To find out more, email: rescuedog@fivemilefilms.co.uk or call 0117 203 3196.