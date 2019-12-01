Chance to celebrate creation at church’s festive open weekend

Following last year’s successful revival of Baston’s Christmas Tree Festival, a Christmas Celebration of Creation will take place in Baston Church over the weekend of December 7 and 8.

As well as Christmas trees and wreaths, villagers are being invited to display items which celebrate creation, creativity and ways of caring for our environment.

“How people interpret this is very much up to them,” says Maryon Avery on behalf of the church council. “We are looking forward to seeing what they come up with.”

Prior to the weekend, there will be a soup lunch on December 5 and wreath-making workshops on Thursday and Friday (6th and 7th) –the cost is £25 to include all materials. Advance booking required.

The church will be open with refreshments, stalls, children’s activities and games from 10am on Saturday (7),10.45 am on Sunday (8) and until 3.30pm each day.

There is no charge for admission, though donations are being invited to support church running costs and local foodbanks.