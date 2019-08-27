Central Park paddling pool reopens - but may have to close again

Have your say

The paddling pool in Central Park has reopened today (Tuesday).

Aragon Direct Services, the Peterborough City Council owned company responsible for maintaining the city’s parks, said yesterday that “pool plant issues” had forced the closure at the green space in Park Road.

Today, the company said the paddling pool had reopened, but added that the pool level is not as deep as normal.

A spokesperson added: “Further work may be required to bring water levels back up and the pool may have to close again.”