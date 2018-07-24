Central Park in Peterborough one of the finest green spaces in the UK after gaining 16th Green Flag Award

For 16 years in a row Central Park in Peterborough has been recognised for its natural beauty winning the prestigious 2018/2019 Green Flag Award, marking it out as one of the very best parks and green spaces anywhere in the United Kingdom.

Central Park provides the citizens of Peterborough with a shining example of an area that can be used for leisure, rest and relaxation, for exercise or just for simple pleasure. The 2018/2019 Green Flag Award for Central Park means that it has been recognised now for it pristine beauty in every year since 2002.

Central Park in Peterborough has been given the Green Flag Award for the 16th year running

James Collingridge, Head of Environmental Partnerships at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the 2018/2019 Green Flag Award for the sixteenth year in row. We are committed to creating a greener city and becoming the UK's first Environmental Capital.

"This is an achievement which we are extremely proud of. We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining to such a high standard. ”

Representing the 2018/2019 Green Flag Awards, International Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme, with 1,883 Green Flags awarded in 2018/2019.

"We are proud to have so many wonderful green spaces in the UK for people to enjoy, and hope that next year, we will award even more flags”.

The Green Flag Award, was originally run by volunteers from its founding in 1996. Now into its third decade, it is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award, and Central Park is one of many open spaces maintained for Peterborough City Council by AMEY.