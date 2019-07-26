Celebrity chefs at food festival down on the farm

Celebrity chefs, arts and crafts and breadmaking come together for a family-orientated foodie event at Sacrewell Farm near Peterborough this weekend.

The Great Sacrewell Farm and Food Festival on Saturday is the perfect opportunity to connect with farmers and local artisans – everyone dedicated to producing and preparing unique, delicious, and wholesome local foods.

Held at Sacrewell Farm and Country Centre, it is designed to celebrate everything that’s home-grown and locally sourced.

Celebrity chefs demonstrating their skills on the day include Parveen Ashraf, Kwoklyn Wan, Simon Spooner and Chef James.

Parveen “The Spice Queen” is a regular Peterborough Telegraph columnist and recently had her own 10-part Sunday morning television show on ITV –Parveen’s Indian Kitchen; Kwoklyn – brother of TV fashion guro Gok – is a third generation restaurateur and chef, and the last few years have seen him sharing his passion for all things delicious with live demonstrations at food festivals and on TV; Simon Spooner shot to fame on MasterChef and currently runs Knife, Fork and Spooner supper clubs in Rutland; Chef James runs a Peterborough-based food delivery service providing freshly prepared restaurant quality meals and operates the food offering at Peterborough Town Sports club.

In addition there will be local food champions showing off their wares and food tips in a live cooking theatre, as well as vibrant local arts and craft stalls, flour and bread making in the 18th century Grade 2 water mill and, of course, all the activities and fun that Sacrewell farm offers.

It’s part education for children and adults alike, part community support for the people who produce our food and 100% delicious fun.

Bring the family. Bring your friends. Bring your appetite!