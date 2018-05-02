Celebrity chef to return for Peterborough’s Italian Festival

One of the biggest celebrations of Italian culture in the country is making a welcome return to Peterborough later this year.

The 10th annual Peterborough Italian Festival will be held in Cathedral Square on September 8 and 9 and returning for the event is celebrity chef and restaurateur Aldo Zilli.

Aldo, famed for his TV appearances and string of Zilli-themed restaurants, will share his culinary expertise and sign books for Italian food lovers.

The festival is organised by Peterborough’s Italian Community Association and supported by Peterborough City Council, offering a wide range of tantalising sweet and savoury food.

Aldo said: “I’m very pleased to have been asked to attend the Italian Festival in Peterborough again this year, especially as it is the 10th anniversary of the event.

“I’m looking forward to spending the weekend there with my family. It will be great to see the lovely people of Peterborough again and it’s great to see there is such a thriving Italian community.

“I will be cooking there for you and demonstrating how I prepare and make the dishes. See you in September!”

Aldo will be present on both days of the festival and his appearance adds to a bumper list of activities planned for the weekend, with the full line up to be confirmed closer to the event.

As in previous years the Mediterranean extravaganza will also feature an Italian market, classic Italian cars and motorcycles, confectionery, ice-cream, pasta, football and boxing demonstrations, scooters and lots more.

Annette Joyce, the council’s service director for environment and economy, said: “Italy is one of the most cultural and historical countries in the world and it is tremendous to see it celebrated so well once again by Peterborough’s Italian community for the benefit of the city.

“I am delighted that Aldo Zilli is coming back and sure that he will add an extra ray of Mediterranean sunshine to an already packed weekend of music, dance, food, drink and more.”

The festival runs from noon to 5pm on both days. For more information visit www.peterborough.gov.uk.