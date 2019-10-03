Celebrities galore at Peterborough film and TV convention

The world’s first and only fully accessible Film and TV Convention (Comic-con), returns to Peterborough this Saturday with their biggest event yet!

Feel the Force Day XL opens its doors at 11 am at a new venue. - East of England Arena.

JJ Lucia- Wright, Simon Howard and Robin Crabb publicising the Feel the Force day (next weekend) at Queensgate. EMN-190928-181455009

In previous years the event welcomed 7,000 people through its doors, and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. The new venue will host a marketplace where film and TV memorabilia, clothing, jewellery and a variety of collectibles can be purchased. Displays will also include vintage cars, a giant Stay Puft marshmallow man, as featured in the classic Ghostbusters, and a real DeLorean car, as featured in the Back to the Future trilogy.

The organisers, Simon Howard and JJ Lucia-Wright, work tirelessly with their team of volunteers to ensure the event is accessible to everyone. Performances on the day will be signed using British Sign Language (BSL), there will be extra space for people with mobility requirements and all displays will be tactile.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet celebrities, including Nick Brendon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Sophie Aldred (Dr Who), Sheila Reid (Benidorm), Mike Fielding (The Mighty Boosh) and many, many more.

Tickets are available from feeltheforceday.com and are priced from £7.50.

This year for the first time guests may purchase a ticket for the After Party and dance the night away with costumers and celebrities to music from three live bands.

For further information please visit www.feeltheforceday.com.