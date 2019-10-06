Celebrating the city’s Roma community

Students and staff at Queen Katharine Academy held a Roma exhibition to celebrate the Roma community.

The exhibition displayed artwork created by COMPAS Charity, Oblique Arts and pupils at QKA, in the Vivacity unit in Queensgate.

Students and staff were on hand to answer any questions and provide more information about the community.

Roland Duzda, community education administrator, said: “We were really pleased with the success of the exhibition. We thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate the Roma culture and heritage.

“We were delighted to see the exhibition also caught the eye of many VIP guests including the Mayor of Peterborough. It was a fantastic event and I think we did a fantastic job of educating the visitors and showcasing the hard work of local students.”