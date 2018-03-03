Celebrating 70 years of the NT in Wisbech

Peckover House has unveiled a new art exhibition by Cambridgeshire artists, to celebrate its 70th anniversary in the National Trust.

The installation, Transitions in Time, was created by artists Sarah Evans and David Kefford, known as Aid & Abet. It will run until Sunday, November 18.

Visitors to the house can expect to see the drawing room transformed into an immersive art installation that incorporates the old and the new, tradition and innovation.

The commissioning artists, Aid & Abet, spent a year researching elements of the Peckover story and took inspiration from the family’s values, traditions and links with the local community, to produce the exhibition.

Sarah Evans, one the artists, said: “The work invites visitors to delve into the creative past lives of the people that once lived at Peckover House. They can expect the unexpected, as objects from the house jostle with new collages. We wanted visitors to take fresh inspiration from this wonderful Georgian house and its long, fascinating story.”

The artists have used collections of artefacts, books and ordinary domestic items alongside collected treasures, to create collages and sculptural artworks.

They aim to continue to develop the exhibition with the changing seasons, working with local groups in the community to create new artwork to add to the installation.

Ben Rickett, the National Trust’s Property Operations Manager at Peckover House, said: “This is an opportunity for us to re-imagine the extensive collection that once filled the house, focusing on different elements of Peckover’s history and the family’s legacy.”

The event is free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.