Have your say

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash will mark the end of his term with a spectacular charity ball.

The event will take place at The Holiday Inn on Saturday, May 18. There will be live music from the High Rollers and Peterborough Flute Choir.

All money raised will go to The Mayor’s Charities - The Alzheimer’s Society, Deafblind UK and The Light Project Peterborough.

Tickets cost £50. For tickets call 01733 452319 or email mayor@peterborough.gov.uk