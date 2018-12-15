Celebrate ‘true meaning of Christmas’ at Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral will be full of traditional music and joyful worship over the Christmas period and all are welcome to join in.

Thursday 20th December sees the return of the popular Business and Shoppers’ Carols at 1pm. As in previous years, people are invited to wear their Christmas jumpers, if they choose, for this festive lunchtime of singing and readings. After the carols, mulled wine and mince pies will be served, kindly sponsored by Travelex.

Following that, the annual Christingle service will take place on Saturday 22nd December at 3pm. This unique service is primarily aimed at young children and their families, with seasonal readings, carols and Christingle oranges decorated with red ribbons, candles and sweets.

There will then be a full programme of services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve, there will be a Carol Service at 4pm, followed by ‘Bethlehem Now!’ with the Salvation Army Band of Peterborough at 8pm. The Cathedral will then see in Christmas Day with a Midnight Eucharist, starting at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day will begin with Holy Communion (said) at 8am, then Matins is at 10am. The Cathedral Christmas Day Eucharist with the choir will then take place at 11am. Finally, at 3.30pm, there will be a Processional Evensong, again with the Cathedral Choir.

All are welcome at these services as we come together to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.