Celebrate Royal Wedding in style with Peterborough Cathedral party

Party-goers will be invited to raise a toast at Peterborough Cathedral to celebrate the Royal Wedding of the year.

The Cathedral will be hosting a special garden party on Saturday, May 19 to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While the happy couple will be feeling on top of the world celebrating their nuptials, dozens of charity fundraisers in Peterborough will be hoping they will come down to earth without a bump, as a charity abseil down the side of the historic building takes place.

The wedding will be shown on a big screen in the Cathedral grounds, while a traditional English Garden Party will be taking place.

To turn the day into a true celebration of the Royal Wedding, visitors to the Cathedral on the day are being urged to wear a special hat.

There will also be stalls and refreshments on offer, with Beckett’s Tea Room hosting a tent selling champagne so visitors can raise a toast to the happy couple.

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Chris Dalliston, said: “This event is in aid of two great causes, Shine and Peterborough Cathedral, so do come along and join in the fun – you could do the abseil, or sponsor someone who is doing it, or come along on Saturday to enjoy the stalls and the Royal Wedding screening in the Precincts.

“Bring the children, and don’t forget to wear your best hat, because I’m shall be judging the ‘best dressed hat’ competition on the green at 2.30pm.”

The abseil will be taking place on both Friday and Saturday, with a number of well known Peterborough figures taking part. The Dean and Peterborough City Council chief executive Gillian Beasley will both be climbing down the 150ft of the North West Tower.

For more information about the day, visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk.