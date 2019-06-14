Celebrate love and embrace difference at Peterborough Pride

Peterborough Pride returns at the end of June – and will be bigger and better than ever thanks to a National Lottery grant from the Community Fund.

The organisers of Peterborough Pride, the new annual arts festival celebrating the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community in the city, are over the moon that their hard work has been recognised by the national funders.

Simon Green from Peterborough Pride UK said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we are able to organise our second Pride festival in Peterborough, and it is set to be bigger and better than ever.

“Running from June 28 to July 5, the week-long, city-wide celebration offers something for everyone and provides a platform for coming together and showing support for our LGBTQIA+ friends and family. We have an opportunity to create a space and time to celebrate love, embrace difference, be thankful for who we are and appreciate all those around us.”

The festival this year has more than 40 events, and includes new partners and venues like The Undercroft at Serpentine Green, Nene Park Trust, Lynch Wood Business Park, POSH, Living Sport, City Museum, and city centre bars like Samm’s, the Dog House Cocktail Bar and The Queens Head.

The programme holds something for everyone including: theatre, cabaret, films, club nights, quizzes, talks and workshops with the special addition of a youth café, offering hands-on participatory sessions led by nationally acclaimed writers and performers including Dean Atta, Kelly Green and Josh Daniel.

 If you want a club night to dance the night away, check out Mixology at Red Room, Tuesgays at Solstice, Love is Love at the Lightbox Café, and Icons of Gay Disco at the Dog House.

If cabaret and a laugh is more your thing, then the festival kicks off with ‘The Wheel of Fortune’ gameshow hosted by the fabulous Timberlina (regular favourite at London’s Royal Vauxhall Tavern), or why not pull a team together for the Great Drag Race quiz at the Queens Head?

There is award-winning theatre direct from London and Edinburgh Festival including ‘Hip Hip I’m Gay!’, the new smash-hit coming-out cabaret by Ashleigh Owen; Sadie Clark’s ‘Algorithm’ – a bisexual Bridget Jones for the online generation; Flaming Theatre’s dark comedy ‘Really Want to Hurt Me’ featuring a classic 1980’s soundtrack; and Tom Marshman’s true story ‘A Haunted Existence’.

If getting active or outdoors is what you are after, the programme includes special evening swim sessions at the Lido, sporting activities with Play with Pride, yoga workshops, a Pink Picnic at the Green Backyard and a group dog walk around Ferry Meadows for all fur babies and their proud parents!

 If you like film, then there are special screenings of the new Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’, teen love story ‘Love Simon’, archive compilation LGBT Britain on Film, and international short films curated by Cine-Sister featuring works created by lesbian and trans directors.

The ‘Carnival of Love’ Pride Parade led by Peterborough’s own Ritzy Crackers and the Embrace team will march through the city centre at lunchtime on June 30, culminating in a family friendly afternoon street party on Bridge Street hosted by Samm’s and the Lightbox Café, including an outdoor stage featuring the best drag queens from across the country and the best beats from local DJs.

This year, thanks to the Lottery investment, the festival also features a special LGBT Youth Café at Metal, programmed by and for young people offering daily workshops after-school including creative writing, acting and performance skills, experimenting with make-up and lip-sync karaoke.

You will also see rainbow flags flying proudly across the city in support and solidarity including on Peterborough Cathedral, at the football ground, the museum Queensgate, Peterborough City Council and at all host venues.

“There really is something for every taste and interest, and we hope that the whole city will come together in solidarity to celebrate diversity and show support for all. Peterborough Pride is for everyone regardless of sexuality or gender identity.

“Let’s bring Peterborough together not just for Pride but into the future and create a city where all are respected and valued.”

For the full listing of all events see the Peterborough Pride website www.peterboroughprideuk.com follow on social media or pick up a brochure from any of the participating venues.