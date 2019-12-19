Celebrate Christmas at Peterborough Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral will be full of traditional music and joyful worship over the Christmas period and all are welcome to join in.

Christingle, Friday 20th December – 2.00pm: A service for young children and their families, with seasonal readings, carols and Christingle oranges. The Peterborough Cathedral Christmas Concert, Saturday 21st December – 7.30pm: Peterborough Cathedral Choir, Youth Choir and Festival Chorus with a programme of Christmas choral favourites.

Living Nativity, Monday 23rd December – 10.30am and 2.00pm: Outside the Cathedral and in the Cloisters. Be inspired as you witness the Nativity story. This family friendly event will re-enact the Christmas story. Meet at the Cathedral Archway where Roman soldiers will be telling people to go to ‘Bethlehem’ to be taxed. The action starts from there with Mary and Joseph, Gabriel, Herod, shepherds, kings and innkeepers, all in costume. The Year 3-5 choristers will be a ‘choir of angels’ and there will also be carols for the congregation to sing.

Running time 45 minutes.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services: Tuesday 24th December. Services at 4.00pm, 8.00pm and 11.30pm. Wednesday 25th December. Services at 8.00am, 10.00am, 11.00am and 3.30pm. Cathedral by Candlelight Tour, Saturday 28th December - 7.00pm: An atmospheric guided tour of the Cathedral by candlelight. All are welcome at these services as we come together to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.