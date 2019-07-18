Caught in the rain in early 1980s Peterborough city centre

Two Peterborough city centre photos from the early eighties to amuse this week, write Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo.

The main image was taken during a downpour in Long Causeway, outside what is now the Holland & Barrett store.

Chris Porsz column

I think the trio there were looking for the bus number, but who was the sitting girl looking up at the mystery figure?

And what about the barefooted lady? I recall she had new shoes so she popped them in her bag to stop them getting dirty and wet!

No need to ask for help identifying the chap in the second image – it is the unmistakable Nobby in Cathedral Square doing what he frequently did – collecting dog ends for his tobacco tin.