Cats tied up in bin bag and dumped outside Peterborough home on scorching hot day

Two cats, including one which is pregnant, were tied up a in a bin bag and dumped outside a Peterborough home as temperatures soared.

The black cat and pregnant tabby and white cat were found by a woman outside her house in Bourges Boulevard who thought someone had wrongly delivered something to her.

The two cats found in the bin bag. Photo: Peterborough Cat Rescue

The cats, who have fortunately not suffered any ill-health, have now been taken in from Daphne Wilson at Peterborough Cat Rescue.

She said: “Something has got to be done to stop all the breeding of cats or they will become vermin.”

Anyone with any information on this should call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.