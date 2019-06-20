Cathy showcasing her Anglo-Asian cuisine at Peterborough restaurant

Top Peterborough chef Lee Clarke is breaking new ground at his highly rated Prevost restaurant next week when he hosts a showcase of Anglo-Asian cuisine.

Lee’s June 27 collaboration at the Priestgate fine dining venue with Crafting Curries founder Cathy George promises to be a fusion of the East and West.

Cathy George, Crafting Curries

“We got chatting through following each other on social media,” said Cathy, who lives in Peterborough and is passionate about teaching and educating people in authentic, healthy Indian food, which she has been doing for the last two years.

“We appreciate what each other does and that is what gave us the idea for this fantastic opportunity for Peterborough.

“We have discussed dishes for the menu and there should be a few surprises as we explore the colonialisation of Indian food.”

You can expect plenty of South Indian influences on the menu such as Pepper Water, Dol Curry, Country Captain Chicken, Cutlets and Devils Chutney from Cathy, who has her roots in Kerala but is born and brought up across the different states of India.

One of Cathy's dishes

Cathy runs hands-on classes in her private kitchen but also conducts them at her clients’ homes too. For larger groups she takes them to professional venues.

She’s the winner of the Peterborough Small Business Awards for Food and Hospitality 2018 and is nominated as the finalist for this year too.

Recently she has launched a supperclub - cooking and hosting an evening centred around authentic and regional Indian cuisine.

Her next one is on August 10 and is called “The Indian Summer”. There is more information at www.craftingcurries.co.uk

To book for the Anglo-Asian collaboration dinner on June 27 go to www.prevostpeterborough.co.uk