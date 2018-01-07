Cat with no tail needs loving home

The RSPCA has appealed for help to rehome a cat left with a cauliflower ear and no tail.

Eight-year-old Barney came into the care of the RSPCA Cambridgeshire Mid East Branch, based in March and Huntingdon, in June, but has yet to find a new home.

He has a damaged ‘cauliflower’ ear possibly as a result of fighting or being attacked, and then sadly he bit the end of his own tail and had to have it amputated.

But with veterinary treatment he has healed well and is now looking for his ‘paw-fect’ home. Val Fountain, publicity officer for the branch, said: “Despite everything poor Barney has been through he has come through it all really well and is now ready to go to a new home. Sadly though he has struggled with life in the cattery and is in desperate need of being able to settle in a new home. He would be best suited to being the only pet in his new home, and he would like someone to be around a good part of the day. He could live with older children of secondary school age. Once he has settled well in his new home he will like to have access to a garden.”

To find out more call the RSPCA on 01487 824501.