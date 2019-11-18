Cat rescued from burning flat

A cat was rescued from a burning flat by firefighters.
Crews from Thorney and Wisbech attended the property in Weston Miller Drive, Wisbech, on Sunday at 4.23am where they discovered the balcony of a first floor flat well alight and smoke issuing from the roof space.
The crews were at the scene for nearly six hours before being able to leave.
While there they rescued a cat which was given oxygen therapy.
The incident was later re-inspected.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was started accidentally.