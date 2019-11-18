Cat rescued from burning flat

A cat was rescued from a burning flat by firefighters.

Crews from Thorney and Wisbech attended the property in Weston Miller Drive, Wisbech, on Sunday at 4.23am where they discovered the balcony of a first floor flat well alight and smoke issuing from the roof space.

The flat which was on fire and crews at the scene. Photos: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The crews were at the scene for nearly six hours before being able to leave.

While there they rescued a cat which was given oxygen therapy.

The incident was later re-inspected.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was started accidentally.