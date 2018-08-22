Cat put to sleep after being abandoned near Peterborough

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a cat with an injury to his tail was abandoned near Peterborough.

The RSPCA believe the young male cat - which has since had to be put to sleep - had been taken to a vet by his owner, as when the RSPCA investigated the location where the cat was found, they discovered a vet bandage along with part of the poor cat’s tail.

The RSPCA attended the incident on Sunday August 5 and collected the cat, who was hiding in a barn at a location in Stamford Road, Marholm, after concerned members of the public called the charity for help.

It is understood that someone had previously seen a person leaving a cat box and the cat, who was wearing a black sparkly collar, on a nearby bench, with some food.

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs who is investigating this incident, said: “I am very grateful to everyone who has tried to help this poor cat. It is absolutely appalling that whoever dumped this cat knew he had an injury to his tail. While I may never know what has happened, I suspect someone had this cat with an injury, and taken him to a vet, but when they were told they would have to pay for the tail to be amputated they instead just dumped this poor fella.

“When I searched the area where the cat had been hiding I found a vet bandage and the remainder of the cat’s tail.

“This poor cat was very poorly and I rushed him straight to a vet so he could have the stub of his tail amputated as it was infected and had a swarm of flies around it. But sadly despite the best efforts of all involved he had to be put to sleep as the infection had caused too much damage and it was the kindest thing to do to prevent him suffering further.

“I am appealing for information and I would urge anyone who may recognise this cat or know who owns him to please contact the RSPCA appeal inspector appeal line in confidence on 0300 123 8018.