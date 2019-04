Have your say

A cat which had been missing for five months was rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck.

Firefighters were called at 9.27pm on Tuesday to Ermine Street in Huntingdon.

The cat being rescued. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

On arrival they found a cat stuck in the structure of the iron bridge.

They used a 9m ladder to climb up and rescue the cat, which has now been reunited with its owner.