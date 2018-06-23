Cash gift helps get Peterborough youngsters dancing

A charity that supports families with children who have disabilities and life-limiting conditions has received a donation of £2,500 from the Amazon team in Peterborough.

The donation is part of Amazon’s commitment to supporting the community around the Peterborough fulfilment centre by teaming up with a local charity each year.

Little Miracles, based at The Spinney on Hartwell Way, provides a place for children to play, laugh and create friendships, while giving families and carers access to the advice and support they need. The donation will help fund ballet classes for children with disabilities. Members of the Amazon team went along recently to help the children perfect their pirouettes.

The charity was nominated by members of the Fletton fulfilment centre team who will work with Little Miracles over the coming months on a number of fundraising activities, as part of a Stand Out charity partnership. The support is part of a UK-wide programme that enables Amazon sites to provide ongoing support to local charities, encouraging positive change in the community.

Speaking about the donation, site leader at Amazon Peterborough, Martin Cox, said: “Little Miracles does such a great job in our local community and we couldn’t be happier to be supporting them as our Stand Out charity this year. Little Miracles works hard to make Peterborough a better place for children and young people, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve with them.”

Michelle King from Little Miracles, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone at Amazon Peterborough. This donation will make a big difference, helping us bring some ballet fun to those who need it most. We’d like to take the chance to say a big thank you to Martin and the team for helping us reach as many young people as possible.”