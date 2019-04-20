Cash boost for youth group in the Deeping

After months of fundraising, the Nene & Welland Branch of the Oddfellows has raised £3,000 for Deepings Youth Group, based on Eastgate.

The local friendship society chose the Youth Group as its charity of the year after hearing about government cuts which would prevent it from receiving any council funding.

The money was raised by Oddfellows members and guests over the past 12 months through raffles, dinners and events, and will contribute towards the running costs involved in providing a safe and welcoming space for young people.

Andrew Spencer, from the Nene & Welland Branch of the Oddfellows, said: “When we heard about the cuts affecting the youth club, we knew that it would have a devastating impact on the local community, and wanted to help however we could. We hope this donation goes a long way in making Market Deeping a great place to grow up.”

Cass Wales, youth group manager for Deepings Youth Group commented on the donation: “It’s wonderful how the community has come together to help us continue running the youth group. With this donation, we’re able to ensure that the kids have great equipment to use, in a welcoming environment.”

From coffee mornings and craft sessions to lunch clubs and guest talks, the Nene & Welland Branch of the Oddfellows holds regular events and activities in the area.Find out more at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events