Cars have been towed out of the snow from a road in the Peterborough area which is closed.

BCH Road Policing tweeted: "Please be aware Peakirk Road between Rippons Drove and Church Street, Northborough, Peterborough is impassable unless in 4x4. Please do not attempt to get through in a car, numerous vehicle towed out this morning having got stuck in snow. 1774/1147."