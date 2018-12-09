Carol service for loved ones

People across Peterborough are invited to a special carol service to celebrate and reflect on the lives of loved ones.

The Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice Lights of Love event is taking place on Sunday, December 16, but for the first time at Peterborough Cathedral.

People are asked to arrive at the cathedral from 5.30pm ready for the service to start at 6pm. No tickets are needed and people can just turn up on the night.

The candlelit service will include readings from the hospice’s director Allison Mann as well as nurses, doctors and volunteers. These will be interspersed with carols accompanied by music from the City of Peterborough Concert Band.

Guests will be invited to write a dedication on a special candle and place it on Lights of Love Christmas trees. There will also be refreshments, festive stalls and a raffle.

Joely Garner, the hospice’s senior community fundraiser, said: “We hope people will be able to join us for a special evening of festive carols and readings to remember and celebrate the lives of family and friends.”