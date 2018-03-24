Carnival organisers in Werrington need volunteers

It might be some time off, but organisers are already busy working on preparations for this year’s Werrington Scout and Guide Carnival.

The annual event is set to take over the village once more on June 23, with hundreds of youngsters from local groups joining the procession of floats from Wells Close to Werrington Primary School in Amberley Slope.

The school fields will be packed with fairground rides, food and drink stalls, live bands, charity stalls, and inflatables.

Carnival chairman Paul Smedley said: “It’s coming up to that time of the year again where we start to organise the Werrington Carnival. We are looking for sponsors, marshals, vintage cars, etc.”

Anyone who would like to get involved can contact Paul by emailing werringtoncarnival@outlook.com.