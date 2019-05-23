Carnival in Peterborough celebrates 50th anniversary

The village’s Scout and Guides Carnival returns to the streets of Werrington in Peterborugh next month and promises to be a glittering occasion.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the carnival, the noisy, colourful and enthusiastic procession will this year have a “gold” theme.

It will, as ever, get under way at Wells Close and meander through the village streets lined with well-wishers before reaching its destination - the playing fields at Werrington Primary School - where the fun really begins.

Organiser Paul Smedley said the activities on the school field would be bigger and better than ever, with entertainment from three live bands and performances from local dance groups.

There will also be fairground rides, bouncy castles, stalls and more to keep everyone happy.

Which is a far cry from the carnival’s humble beginnings in 1969 , starting out with just the Werrington Scouts and Guides taking part and growing into a huge community event which draws people from all across the city.

“The procession should be bigger and extra special this year,” said Paul, whose involvement goes back to his childhood, being pushed along in the pram by his parents before joining the Beavers.

“The Scouts and Guides and local playgroups and the like take part every year but for this golden anniversary we expect to see some one-offs, with parents and grandparents taking part, making it even more special.

“Getting people onto the field is great, because that is where we make money for the Scouts and Guides, and we have raised more than £100,000 down the years.

“But seeing the streets lined for the procession is what it is all about, it is just lovely.”

To help with marshaling or setting up contact Paul at smeds@hotmail.co.uk