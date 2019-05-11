Caring Jan retires after 18 years

A member of staff who has spent 18 years caring for others has retired from a Peterborough nursing home.

Jan Combe, aged 70, joined Park House in 2001, having previously worked at Peterborough District Hospital.

At Park House, Jan has worked as a nurse, caring for many residents over the years. She originally completed nursing training in Bradford, following her chosen career path in care.

Home manager Mungwaluku Mupatu presented Jan with a bouquet of flowers to mark her retirement.

Mupatu said: “Jan has been such an important part of the team at Park House and has spent so many years caring for our residents.

“She has made a real difference to the lives of people who live here and she will be missed.

“It’s a sad loss for Park House as Jan is such an experienced and kind nurse; all the residents and staff will miss her greatly.

“On behalf of the entire team I would like to wish Jan an enjoyable and relaxing retirement.”

Talking of her time at Park House, Jan said: “When I look back at my time here, it is rather humbling to know that I’ve been able to support so many people along the way. I’ve met some wonderful people.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind retirement wishes.”

Park House is part of the Healthcare Homes Group and provides residential and nursing care for up to 52 residents. It is based on Park Crescent in Peterborough.

