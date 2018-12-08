Care village to replace former Peterborough sports centre

A former sports centre in Peterborough is set to be converted into a ‘care village’ which will create 78 new jobs.

Planning permission has been granted for the redevelopment of the unused Woodlands Sports and Leisure Centre in Splash Lane, Castor.

Under the plans submitted by Country Court Care, which has its head office in Millennium House, Dukesmead, Werrington, the existing unit will be converted into 24 assisted living units with a ‘community hub’ which will include a pub, hairdressing salon and nail spa, corner shop and café.

Moreover, a 68 bedroom care home with 12 close care units will be erected on the all-weather pitch.

The long-vacant sports centre and its grounds has been sub-leased from Nene Park Trust to allow for it to be re-developed.

The trust, though, has retained the sports pitches to the west of the main building and is intent on bringing them back into public use for the first time since 2015.

Trust chief executive Matthew Bradbury said: “We have been preparing the pitches in readiness for the coming year and envisage cricket played on the pitch from Spring 2019 with football starting that autumn.”

Discussions are ongoing with schools, clubs and community groups about using the pitches, with the trust looking to speak to more interested groups.

The sports centre has been unused since 2004 when Phoenix Life Assurance shut its city headquarters.

Country Court Care has 29 care homes across the UK.Managing director Alykhan Kachra said: “Our high specification homes, coupled with the great care our team delivers, provide families and residents with an exceptional environment.”