Care home concert in aid of good cause

The Park House Rhapsody choir visit.
Residents at Park House care home in Peterborough have been serenaded by Rhapsody, a distinguished local ladies chorus, as part of a tour to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Sian Dalrymple, a member of Rhapsody Chorus, arranged for the singing group to perform at Park House, which was home to her mother for five and a half years.

Residents, relatives and staff came together to enjoy the performance of popular hits sung in four-part harmony. Everyone was invited to contribute towards the donations, which now total over £1,500.

Home Manager Mungwaluku Mupatu said: “The Rhapsody Chorus performance was simply stunning and I’d like to thank Sian and everyone involved for  arranging the visit to our home.”