Caravan dumped at fly-tipping hotspot in Peterborough and another set on fire

A caravan was dumped at a notorious fly-tipping hotspot in Peterborough and another was set on fire.

A burnt-out caravan was left in Norwood Lane in Paston Ridings, the site which Peterborough City Council is developing an action plan to clean up.

Fly-tipping in Norwood Lane EMN-180418-121523009

The plan, which is expected to receive £125,000 of funding, could see the lane narrowed into a single carriageway with an attempt to lower the banks at each side to achieve a single line of sight from one end to the other.

Exploring the use of open and covert CCTV surveillance and improved signage are among the other suggestions, as revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph in February.

Despite previous action plans which included the use of security guards and cameras, the site in Paston Ridings continues to be plagued by so much dumped rubbish that a clean-up on a Saturday in February did not get all of it removed.

Meanwhile, fire crews were called to a caravan fire in Wulfric Square, Bretton, at 5.39am this morning (Thursday, April 19).

Crews arrived to find a fire in a disused caravan which had spread to three nearby vehicles and the side of a building.

Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

Both crews had returned to their stations by 7.05am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.