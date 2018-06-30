Car smashes through brick wall on third storey of Peterborough car park

A car smashed through a brick wall on the third storey of a car park in Peterborough.

The red car cleaned out fencing and a large number of bricks in the car park next to Peterborough City Market after it was pulled into a space next to other vehicles.

The car which went through the brick wall. Photo: Matthew Canham

Anybody walking outside the car park would have been shocked to have seen the damage with the front of the car visible from a distance.

Close-up photos of the car this afternoon showed its bumper had been wrecked from the force of the collision.

Police tape was put around the car.

The car which went through the brick wall. Photo: Adam Smith