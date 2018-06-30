Car smashes through brick wall on third storey of Peterborough car park

A car smashed through a brick wall on the third storey of a car park in Peterborough.
The red car cleaned out fencing and a large number of bricks in the car park next to Peterborough City Market after it was pulled into a space next to other vehicles.
Anybody walking outside the car park would have been shocked to have seen the damage with the front of the car visible from a distance.
Close-up photos of the car this afternoon showed its bumper had been wrecked from the force of the collision.
Police tape was put around the car.