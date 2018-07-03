Car smashes into iconic Harrier Jet at RAF Wittering

A driver had the shock of their lives after crashing into the wing of a Harrier Jump Jet at RAF Wittering.

The driver of the red Renault, a woman in her 20s, was involved in the crash with the display plane near the A1 at about 5.40pm on Friday.

The scene of the crash. Pic: Jon Lilley

Dramatic pictures show the windscreen of the Renault pierced by the 'missile' hanging from the jet's wing.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but no arrests were made, and no-one suffered serious injuries.

A spokesman for RAF Wittering refused to comment on whether the driver worked at the base or not.

The spokesman said: "RAF Wittering can confirm a civilian vehicle collided with a Harrier on the main gate whilst approaching the station on the northbound A1. There were no casualties and the matter was referred to the civilian police.

"Our primary concern is the safety of all road users and the main vehicle has been recovered."

The jet suffered 'some damage' but the spokesman said it was not 'damaged beyond repair.'

It will remain at the site while bosses at the base decide what action to take to repair the plane.