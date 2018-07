A car park has reopened at Queensgate Shopping Centre following a fire.

The Red car park closed after the fire late afternoon on Sunday which led to an evacuation and police cordoning off the area.

Car fire on one of the top floors at Queensgate car park. EMN-180107-222331009

However, a spokesman for Queensgate said the car park is now open again up to level 10.

The fire was started by accident, the fire service said, and there were no reports of any injuries.

