A driver left the scene of a crash which saw a car roll onto its roof.

The red Mini Cooper overturned at Burrettgate Road in Wisbech on Saturday afternoon after colliding with a hedge and road sign.

The overturned car in Wisbech. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Both Cambridgeshire and Norfolk police forces were called to the scene at around 4.30pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “On arrival officers found no occupants in the vehicle.”