Car left in Peterborough city centre central reservation to be moved

A car which has been left on the central reservation of a Peterborough city centre road will be moved tomorrow, the city council has said.

The white Vauxhall Astra has been left in the central reservation of Bourges Boulevard near the Waitrose car park for four weeks following an accident.

Today a Peterborough City Council spokesman said: "The car was involved in a collision and the driver has been working with the insurance company to resolve the matter. We have been in contact with the driver who has told us us it will be removed by tomorrow, if not then we will look at what action we can take.