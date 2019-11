A car in Peterborough went up in flames after a device was left on charge.

Firefighters from the Dogsthorpe station were called out at 1.29pm yesterday (Thursday) to Lincoln Road in Werrington.

The damaged car. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical device which had been left charging unattended in the glove compartment.”

The type of device was not disclosed.