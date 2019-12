Have your say

There was a lucky escape for two motorists this morning (Thursday).

Police were called to Redmoor Lane, Wisbech, where a vehicle has gone into the water filled dyke.

Police at the scene of a road crash this morning. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A vehicle also overturned at Benwick.

Cambridgeshire police said "Please drive to the road and weather conditions. Luckily no injuries were reported."