Car found engulfed in flames near main road

A car was found engulfed in flames in a field a short distance away from a main road.

The vehicle was spotted on fire around 200m from the B1101, Friday Bridge, prompting firefighters to attend at around 7pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The car on fire near Friday Bridge. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters left the car to burn out as they were unable to extinguish it due to the location.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”