Motorists faced long delays on the A14 after a car fire near Alconbury.

On Tuesday, May 29 at 3.20pm, one crew from Huntingdon was called to a car fire at a truckstop on the A14 near Alconbury. The crew arrived to find a car and trailer well alight.

Wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reels, firefighters extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

The crew returned to their station by 4.30pm.