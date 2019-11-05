Car ends up upside down in ditch after four vehicle crash in Peterborough

A car ended up upside down in a ditch after a four car crash in Thorney.

The incident happened by Wallace’s Drove and New Cut in Thorney yesterday (Monday) with all of the emergency services attending the scene.

The emergency services in Thorney. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police were called at 6.22pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.

“The collision involved four vehicles, one of which ended up upside down in a ditch by the side of the road.

“The vehicle was later recovered from the scene.”

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to New Cut in Thorney shortly after 6.10pm yesterday to reports of a collision. We sent two ambulances but no one required transport to hospital.”

