Car crashes through bar in Stamford - several people injured

Several people have been injured after a car crashed through a bar in Stamford this evening.

The vehicle smashed through the wine bar Twelve All Saints.

Ambulance news

Lincolnshire Police confirmed there have been injuries and an investigation is ongoing, but the force is not releasing any further information at this time.

The Stamford Mercury is reporting that the incident happened shortly before 9pm with people in the town centre helping to lift the car out of the window and release people trapped inside.

Several ambulances, police cars and fire engines attended, with at least one person reportedly trapped under the car.

There is currently no information on the extent of the injuries.