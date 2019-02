A car and a bus have collided on a busy Peterborough roundabout.

Emergency services are on the way to the scene of the accident, which happened on the roundabout between Topmoor Way and Fulbridge Road at 11.47am. It involved a bus and a silver Ford Galaxy

The scene of the crash. Pic: Netty Donovan

It is not known how serious any injuries are, but it is believed a number of people are receiving medical attention.

A spokesman for Stagecoach East said delays were expected for up to two hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.