Cannabis factory discovered at Peterborough home after fire - occupants ‘appear to have fled’

A cannabis factory was discovered at a house in Peterborough after it caught fire.

Police and fire crews are still at the scene of the blaze at the terraced property in Cromwell Road which was reported at around 10pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 2).

Police and fire in Cromwell Road. Photo: Community First

An investigation this morning has revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault resulting from the main electrics being bypassed.

It is believed there were around 50 cannabis plants across two floors.

Nobody was in the property at the time and neighbouring properties were evacuated while the fire was brought under control. No arrests have been made.

Crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours in order to make further checks and ensure the house is structurally safe.

Police are appealing for information about the property and its occupants who “appear to have fled”.

Anyone who knows anything about those living there or the cannabis production should call police on 101, quoting reference 0512, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

