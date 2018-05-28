Campaigners frustrated at lack of progress to re-open city pub and build-up of rubbish on site

Campaigners wanting to re-open a city pub have become frustrated by a lack of progress by the site’s owners and the build-up of rubbish at the premises.

Anne Skelton and Marija Obradovic are trying to bring back The Cherry Tree in Oundle Road, Woodston, which shut in November 2016.

Since the last pints were pulled the pub has been set on fire and people have been seen living in a tent in the garden.

The two women have been trying to keep in touch with the pub’s owners Milton Estates but the number of updates has gone quiet, they claimed.

“It’s just gone stagnant. It’s a bit worrying when nothing happens,” said Anne.

“It’s just a mess down there and not very nice and there are also many people living rough down there.”

Peterborough city councillor for Fletton and Woodston Alan Dowson said: “The premises look like they are being neglected and they are inviting vandalism.

“If we had residents in the area allowing that fly-tipping on land I would be onto them.

“Milton Estates should be doing more.”

In a statement the company said: “Milton (Peterborough) Estates Company confirms that they are still giving active consideration to the future of the property following its closure as a pub.

“Consultants are working on potential plans to redevelop surplus land at the back of the site in conjunction with a neighbouring landowner. Matters such as this always seem to take longer than might be expected, particularly by those with a local interest.

“All concerned are aware of the desire to see this resolved as soon as possible. The hope is to be able to provide access to the development land without needing to modify The Cherry Tree building itself.

“Until there is certainty over this, plans for restoration of the pub, following fire damage and vandalism, are on hold.

“Sadly, it will be a while yet before the pub is in a condition to satisfy the community’s aspirations.”