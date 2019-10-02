Cambridgeshire residents now require e-permit to use recycling centre with van or trailer

Residents planning to visit one of Cambridgeshire’s nine household recycling centres (HRCs) with a van or trailer will now need a free e-permit.

Back in May county councillors approved plans to introduce the scheme to allow the council to better regulate the use of vans and trailers at HRCs helping to ensure only Cambridgeshire residents’ household waste is delivered to sites.

E-permits need to be obtained using an online system beforehand from the council’s website (www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/hrc-permits).

The system has been live for the past week allowing residents to register for an e-permit in advance of yesterday’s launch. The e-permits will be limited to 12 visits per year.

There will be an exemption to the scheme for trailers up to 1.5m (5ft) in length (excluding the towing mechanism bar) and 570 litre capacity to allow larger household and garden jobs.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s chair of the Highways and Infrastructure Committee, Cllr Mathew Shuter, said: “We want to prevent unlawful trade waste being disposed of at our HRCs which is ultimately at a cost to the council tax paying residents of Cambridgeshire.

“Residents can still take their household waste to one of our sites in a van or trailer but they’ll just now need one of the free e-permits to do so. It’s easy to apply and our site staff are available to help.”

Additional site staff will be available to help at all nine HRCs in the early months of the scheme being introduced.