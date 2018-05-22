Cambridgeshire Police nominated for national award

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has been nominated for an award at this year’s UK Public Sector Communications Awards.

The force is one of nine organisations shortlisted in the Website of the Year category, for ‘transforming online police services’.

The awards set out to recognise communications strategies, teams and individuals in local and national government, emergency services and not-for-profit bodies across the country.

Head of Corporate Communications Sarah Cooper said: “It is wonderful to be recognised by others in the industry as an organisation that leads in the field of online services.

“Our web development staff work tirelessly to ensure our website functions at the highest possible level and is accessible to all.”

Website of the Year is one of 22 categories that will be judged by a panel made up of industry professionals over two stages.

The gala dinner and awards ceremony will take place in London on June 20.