Cambridgeshire lottery winning engineer to 'help his family' after scooping million pound prize

A Cambridgeshire man is planning on lending a helping hand to his family having become a Euromillions millionaire.

The mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. W, scooped the life-changing prize of £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Tuesday, October 30.

The Cambridgeshire family man scoop million

The man, who works as an engineer, said he plans to help his family with his new found fortune, but said his first purchase will be new carpet, and joked that now it could be from John Lewis.

Mr. W played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. W for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire!

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create two millionaires in every draw. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The National Lottery changes the lives of winners as well as communities across the UK – players raise, on average, around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects every week.