Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue's 4-hour mission to save 'distressed' stag caught in electric fence

Cambridgeshire firefighters had to rescue a "distressed" stag which got its antlers caught in an electric fence.

The animal was found "thrashing around" in the wire, which became twisted around its neck.

The stag caught in the electric fence. Photo: SWNS

A four-hour mission was launched the save the deer, which had to be sedated as it was "too dangerous" for rescue teams to get near it.

The buck was injured in the incident and ran back off into the wild after being freed from the fence in Great Abington, Cambs., last week.

The RSPCA said that the rescue "saved the life" of the powerful animal.

Animal welfare officer Jane Folly added: "He was a beautiful large fallow buck with a full set of antlers. It was a wonderful sight to see him run free again.

"We are so grateful to everyone involved in the rescue; there is no way we would have been able to carry out this on our own."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Working together with the RSPCA officers and the vets, firefighters were able to release the stag's antlers from the fence once he was safely sedated.

"This was a great example of teamwork with a very successful outcome."