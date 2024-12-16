Cambridgeshire developer spreads festive cheer at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Leading homebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated advent calendars to the staff at Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust to help them get in the festive spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developer, who builds new homes across Cambridgeshire including at Darwin Green less than six miles away from the hospital, donated the advent calendars as a thank you for the staff’s invaluable work.

Molly Youngs, Corporate Partnerships Executive at Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, said: “We like to build really strong working relationships with all our charity partners so to be remembered with a surprise Christmas gift at the end of the year is a real treat, thank you!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the centre of Cambridge, Addenbrooke’s Hospital provides emergency, surgical and medical care for local people as well as being an internationally renowned teaching hospital with strong affiliations to the University of Cambridge.

B&DWC - SGB-12298 - Some of the team at Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust with the advent calendars outside the hospital

Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust is the only registered charity dedicated to supporting innovation in patient care across Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “It was a pleasure to be able to donate the advent calendars to the staff at Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust. As well as building new homes for the community, we have a strong belief in supporting the areas in which we build and strengthening our relationship with the local community.

“The hospital plays such a vital role for the people of Cambridgeshire, and we are more than glad to offer the staff this gesture for their service.”

For more information on the homes being built across Cambridgeshire, please visit the Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire or David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire.